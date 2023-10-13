In pictures: Tree blows down in St Leonards

Local man Will Salisbury sent in these pictures of a tree that has blown down in St Leonards Gardens today (Friday October 13)

The tree fell near a path by the ornamental lily pond in the gardens. The historic gardens were designed by James Burton in 1828, a green heart for his new seaside resort.

Originally just for wealthy subscribers, the Hastings Corporation bought the gardens in 1880 and opened them to the general public.

Renovated with the aid of a Heritage Lottery Fund grant, the gardens offer a tranquil oasis in the Maze Hill area of St Leonards, with views to the sea.

Have you read? Hastings Bonfire: Everything you need to know about the big event this weekend

Have you read? Hastings Pier will not close says owner after reports in national newspapers this week

1 . Fallen Tree Fallen Tree Photo: supplied

2 . Fallen Tree Fallen Tree Photo: supplied

3 . Fallen Tree Fallen Tree Photo: supplied

4 . Fallen Tree Fallen Tree Photo: supplied