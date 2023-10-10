Hastings Bonfire: Everything you need to know

Hastings Bonfire takes place on Saturday October 14 providing an explosive highlight to Hastings Week.

Bonfire societies and drumming groups from across Sussex are set to descend on the town to take part in a torch-lit procession along the sea front and through the streets of the Old Town.

The procession sets off from the America Ground, at the sea end of Robertson Street, at 7.15pm and follows a route along the seafront to marine Parade passing up All Saints Street and down High Street, returning along the seafront to the fire-site opposite Pelham Crescent.

The huge bonfire on the beach will be lit and the firework display will starts at 9pm. There will also be a large effigy that is kept under wraps until the day. It usually takes a swipe at situations affecting the town and has parodied Southern Water in the past for discharging sewage into the sea.

Earlier in the day on Saturday 14, children can take part in a Guy making competition. Bring your Guys to the Stade Hall, in the Old Town from 9.30am. The competition is open to anyone aged under 16. Judging at 2pm. Winning Guys will take pride of place on the bonfire.

At 5pm there will be a children’s procession from the Stade to the Pelham Place car park, for junior members of the bonfire society.

Bonfire founder Keith Leech said: “Could residents please remove parked cars from High Street and All Saints Street. Cars and fire don't mix well. If you have a resident permit you can park at Rock-a-Nore car park.“Pelham Place car park, close to the bonfire sire-site will be closed all day on Saturday 14. Road closures in the Old Town come into place at 5.30pm and end at 11pm.

"Closures will be between The Stables Theatre and the White Rock in both directions. This is to maintain public safety as there will be pedestrians in the road. If you are parked within the closure area please do not try to move your vehicle.“Please also look after pets there could be loud bangs anytime during the day as test fires have to happen.”

During the procession people will be collecting to raise funds for local community groups and charities.

The bonfire at Hastings will be followed by traditional Sussex bonfire events at Staplecross on October 28, Battle on November 4, Rye on November 11 and Robertsbridge on November 18.

You can also support Hastings Bonfire through its 2023 Crowdfunder. There is a link on the Hastings Bonfire Society website.

