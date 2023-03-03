IN PICTURES: Vigil held in Brighton after remains of missing baby found

People gathered in Brighton yesterday to pay their respects after the remains of a baby were found in a nearby woods.

People gathered in Brighton yesterday to pay their respects after the remains of a baby were found in a nearby woods

Candles, flowers and cards were left at Stanmer Villas, close to where the baby was found on Wednesday night (March 1), as more then a dozen people came to reflect on the tragic incident.

Another vigil was held earlier that evening at St Mary Magdalen Church in Coldean.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

HAVE YOU READ THIS?

People gathered in Brighton yesterday to pay their respects after the remains of a baby were found in a nearby woods

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

More than 200 police officers and volunteers took part in the search across 90 square miles of Sussex countryside this week, after missing couple Constance Marten and Mark Gordon were found in Brighton at 9.30pm on Monday, February 27.

The pair have since been charged gross negligence manslaughter, as well as concealing the birth of a child and perverting the course of justice.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

People gathered in Brighton yesterday to pay their respects after the remains of a baby were found in a nearby woods

They are due to appear at Crawley Magistrates' Court on Friday.

People gathered in Brighton yesterday to pay their respects after the remains of a baby were found in a nearby woods.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

People gathered in Brighton yesterday to pay their respects after the remains of a baby were found in a nearby woods.

People gathered in Brighton yesterday to pay their respects after the remains of a baby were found in a nearby woods