In pictures: Vintage military vehicles on show in Hastings

The vehicles were in town for the 115th anniversary of the Sevenoaks to Hastings Military Road Run. The annual event raises funds for Combat Stress – a charity that supports veterans with mental health issues.

Local veterans were at the Stade, presenting standards to welcome the vehicles as they arrived. Pictures by Roberts Photographic.

Have you read? Opposition grows over dog ban on Hastings Old Town beaches

Have you read? Section of road in Hastings area labelled a death trap due to bad potholes

1 . Military Road Run 2024 in Hastings. Photo by Roberts Photographic Military Road Run 2024 in Hastings. Photo by Roberts Photographic Photo: Alan Roberts

2 . Military Road Run 2024 in Hastings. Photo by Roberts Photographic Military Road Run 2024 in Hastings. Photo by Roberts Photographic Photo: Alan Roberts

3 . Military Road Run 2024 in Hastings. Photo by Roberts Photographic Military Road Run 2024 in Hastings. Photo by Roberts Photographic Photo: Alan Roberts