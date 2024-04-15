In pictures: Vintage military vehicles on show in Hastings

Vintage military vehicles created an eye-catching display at The Stade, in Hastings Old Town on Sunday afternoon.
By Andy Hemsley
Published 15th Apr 2024, 14:31 BST

The vehicles were in town for the 115th anniversary of the Sevenoaks to Hastings Military Road Run. The annual event raises funds for Combat Stress – a charity that supports veterans with mental health issues.

Local veterans were at the Stade, presenting standards to welcome the vehicles as they arrived. Pictures by Roberts Photographic.

Military Road Run 2024 in Hastings. Photo by Roberts Photographic

Military Road Run 2024 in Hastings. Photo by Roberts Photographic

Military Road Run 2024 in Hastings. Photo by Roberts Photographic

Military Road Run 2024 in Hastings. Photo by Roberts Photographic

