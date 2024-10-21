In pictures: Vintage motorcycles on display at Hastings

The popular show, which took place on The Stade, in the Old Town on Saturday, is now in its seventh year and offered the opportunity for people to find out about bikes from a bygone era.

There was an area for bikes of special and rare interest. The event was attended by Hastings Mayor Judy Rogers.

Hastings Week, which is held to coincide with the anniversary of the Battle of Hastings, has been running since October 12 and has included events such as the Hastings bonfire celebrations, a classic car show and a re-enactment of the Battle of Hastings.

Pictures by Roberts Photographic.

Hastings Week 2024: Vintage & Classic Motorcycle Show at The Stade. Photo by Roberts Photographic

Hastings Week 2024: Vintage & Classic Motorcycle Show at The Stade. Photo by Roberts Photographic

Hastings Week 2024: Vintage & Classic Motorcycle Show at The Stade. Photo by Roberts Photographic