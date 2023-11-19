In pictures: We try the newly launched beer from Hastings based Bad Boy Brewing Co.

A successful Hastings brewery launched by two young beer enthusiasts has showcased its latest brew.

The beer – a 5.5 percent pale ale was brewed in collaboration with Kent based Pig and Porter. It is a dank yet incredibly easy drinking beer with oats giving a softness to the palate before a tidal wave of fresh, fruity hops take over. The beer is brewed with New Zealand hop Nelson Sauvin, which has gooseberry and white wine flavours, balanced with citrus from Centennial hops.

The beer is also brewed with wheat, Rakau bittering hops and Mosaic Lupomax. it has a more-ish, ‘just one more sip’ quality about it, which belies its 5.5 strength.

It would be perfect for a summer day but still went down a treat on a chilly November evening.

The launch took place at Collected Fictions in St Leonards on Friday evening.

Bad Boy is Charlie Best and Dylan Williams, and they were at the launch to share their enthusiasm for the new beer. The launch also coincided with the first anniversary of the brewery.

Dylan said: “It has been an exceptional 12 months and the local support we have had has been immense.”

Bad Boy is now planning another collaboration with Hastings based Brewing Brothers.

1 . The launch of Bad Boy Brewing CO's new beer Whoosah at Collected Fictions in St Leonards on November 18 2023. Bad Boy Brewing Co were also celebrating their new collaboration beers with Pig & Porter (Tunbridge Wells) and Brewing Brothers (Hastings). L-R: Charlie Best and Dylan Williams, Bad Boy Brewing Co. The launch of Bad Boy Brewing CO's new beer Whoosah at Collected Fictions in St Leonards on November 18 2023. Bad Boy Brewing Co were also celebrating their new collaboration beers with Pig & Porter (Tunbridge Wells) and Brewing Brothers (Hastings). L-R: Charlie Best and Dylan Williams, Bad Boy Brewing Co. Photo: Staff

2 . The launch of Bad Boy Brewing CO's new beer Whoosah at Collected Fictions in St Leonards on November 18 2023. Bad Boy Brewing Co were also celebrating their new collaboration beers with Pig & Porter (Tunbridge Wells) and Brewing Brothers (Hastings). The launch of Bad Boy Brewing CO's new beer Whoosah at Collected Fictions in St Leonards on November 18 2023. Bad Boy Brewing Co were also celebrating their new collaboration beers with Pig & Porter (Tunbridge Wells) and Brewing Brothers (Hastings). Photo: Staff

3 . Bad Boy Brewing Co Bad Boy Whoosah pale ale Photo: supplied

4 . Bad Boy Brewing Co L-R: Charlie Best and Dylan Williams. Bad Boy Brewing Co L-R: Charlie Best and Dylan Williams. Photo: JL