Kevin Boorman was there to capture the moment. He said: “I took these pictures at lunchtime on Tuesday. There was a particularly long tide (7.67m), a large swell and strong winds.

This is one of the highest seas I’ve seen at Rock-a-Nore.”

1 . Rough sea at Hastings Rough sea at Hastings Photo: Kevin Boorman

