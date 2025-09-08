Initial work starts on new 83-home development in West Sussex village

Preliminary work has started on a new development of 83 homes in a West Sussex village.

The development by Bellway Homes in Billingshurst will feature a range of one to five-bedroom homes, with the first properties scheduled to be released for sale in June next year.

Bellway plans to call the development Elmfield Green and says it will feature public open space and play areas with an area of grassland and woodland to the east of the site to create wildlife habitats and encourage biodiversity. A third of the site, it says, will be open space.

And Bellway says it will contribute more than £1 million towards infrastructure to support the growth of the area.

It plans to build 54 three to five-bedroom houses for private sale, alongside 29 one to four-bedroom ‘affordable homes’, which will include houses and flats.

Bellway Southern Counties sales director Daniel Williamson said: “We have an excellent track record of delivering high-quality homes in Billingshurst and so we are looking forward to continuing this with our next project – Elmfield Green.

“This will be a very attractive development for local buyers because of the open space and the mix of property types we have planned here. The homes will cater for a variety of requirements and preferences.

"The layout of the development makes the most of the natural environment with every care taken to create views and highlight the landscape.

“As the development is around a half-hour walk or five-minute drive from Billingshurst railway station, it is convenient for commuters to access direct services to central London.

“These will be highly energy-efficient homes, and we have focused on making it a healthy and accessible space where people can easily get around on foot or by bike. With affordable homes included for shared ownership and affordable rent, this is an inclusive and sustainable development.”

The developers say they expect to contribute more than £1 million through the Community Infrastructure Levy, while the planning agreement for the development will see £15,000 paid towards the improvement of a neighbouring public right of way, £5,000 to fund the installation of eight cycle parking spaces in Billingshurst High Street, £12,450 for cycle vouchers for residents and £4,150 for bus vouchers.

The 15-acre site is to the west of Wooddale Lane at Duckmoor on the eastern edge of Billingshurst and to the east of the Amblehurst Green where Bellway has previously built 167 new homes.

Bellway has also built 51 properties at Woodcroft Park on the southern edge of the village.

Developers say that the layout of Elmfield Green has been designed to ensure that the new homes will overlook an existing natural green space around the development.

A ‘green corridor’ of planting will run across the site from east to west, they say, and there will be a network of footways and public footpaths linking the site to the rest of Billingshurst.