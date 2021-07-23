Is this an early photograph of Love Island star Lucinda Strafford?
We’re sure everyone will recognise the famous Ditchling resident on the left of this photograph from the Sussex Express archives.
Friday, 23rd July 2021, 9:31 am
But could the little girl next to Dame Vera Lynn also be a household name now?
According to our records, Ditchling Fair’s Queen for 2012 was one Lucinda Straffford.
Could it be the same Lucinda Strafford – recently revealed as a Ditchling resident – who is currently lighting up our screens on ITV’s Love Island?
Let us know!