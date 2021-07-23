Is this an early photograph of Love Island star Lucinda Strafford?

Is this a young Lucinda Strafford pictured with Ditchling legend Dame Vera Lynn? Photo by Jordan Mansfield

But could the little girl next to Dame Vera Lynn also be a household name now?

According to our records, Ditchling Fair’s Queen for 2012 was one Lucinda Straffford.

Could it be the same Lucinda Strafford – recently revealed as a Ditchling resident – who is currently lighting up our screens on ITV’s Love Island?

