Love Island contestant describes hometown of Ditchling: “Everything is closed by like 5pm”

Lucinda Strafford from Brighton

Lucinda Strafford, 21, told her date Brad that she had to venture to Brighton or London to be in with a chance of meeting someone.

The online fashion boutique owner said: “The place I’m from only has a post office, a little newsagent and a coffee shop...

“You wouldn’t be able to go out, everything is closed by like 5.”

When asked where she goes to find love, she replied: “I go to the nearest town which is Brighton. Or London.”

Lucinda joined the villa on July 6.

Asked why she wanted to sign up to the hit ITV show, she said: “I’m a relationship kind of girl

“The timing is right and I want to have some fun.”

She said she was ‘fine’ about snogging on camera.

“It’s only just laughs,” she said. “I do think to myself, my whole family are at home watching, but then again it’s literally just a laugh.

“I’m 21, I’m just having fun.”

She also revealed that, during her former job as cabin crew, she flew stars including Dannii Minogue, Usain Bolt and Nick Grimshaw.