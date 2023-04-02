This is the junction of Rock Lane and Winchelsea Road, in Hastings, showing a pot-holed road surface that people are comparing to the Moon.

The picture was shared by Steve Bennett on the Facebook group Hastings Area past and Present. Steve compared it to the spot where astronaut Neil Armstrong made his famous statement about ‘one giant leap for mankind’.

One member commented: “St Matthew’s Road, in St Leonards, is just as bad – the whole of Hastings and St Leonards is disgraceful.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Another described it as an accident waiting to happen for cyclists or moped riders. One member said: “It’s like this all over Hastings. The roads need fixing. I feel ashamed to live here. The town is going downhill fast.”

Pot hole scarred road at the junction of Winchelsea Road and Rock Lane in Hastings.

A new plan has been made by the Government to tackle potholes. From April 1, new regulations will come into force for a performance-based inspection regime to ensure utility companies resurface roads to the best possible standard after street works, potentially preventing thousands of potholes from developing in the future. The move comes as the Government is investing over £5.5 billion by 2025 in highways maintenance and could help motorists save money on expensive repairs by protecting their vehicles from damage to tyres or suspension. It will also ensure cyclists and motorbike riders can drive more safely and with greater peace of mind.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Have you read? This is where you can get real ale in Hastings and Bexhill for just £2.35 a pint