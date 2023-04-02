The picture was shared by Steve Bennett on the Facebook group Hastings Area past and Present. Steve compared it to the spot where astronaut Neil Armstrong made his famous statement about ‘one giant leap for mankind’.
One member commented: “St Matthew’s Road, in St Leonards, is just as bad – the whole of Hastings and St Leonards is disgraceful.”
Another described it as an accident waiting to happen for cyclists or moped riders. One member said: “It’s like this all over Hastings. The roads need fixing. I feel ashamed to live here. The town is going downhill fast.”
A new plan has been made by the Government to tackle potholes. From April 1, new regulations will come into force for a performance-based inspection regime to ensure utility companies resurface roads to the best possible standard after street works, potentially preventing thousands of potholes from developing in the future. The move comes as the Government is investing over £5.5 billion by 2025 in highways maintenance and could help motorists save money on expensive repairs by protecting their vehicles from damage to tyres or suspension. It will also ensure cyclists and motorbike riders can drive more safely and with greater peace of mind.