Wetherspoons and Hastings and Bexhill has beer festival this weekend with beers at just £2.35 a pint

The John Logie Baird Wetherspoon at Havelock Road, Hastings and Picture Playhouse Wetherspoon at Western Road Bexhill have beer festivals running until Sunday April 2

They are offering up to 30 ales from independent brewers around the country as well 24 new to Wetherspoon and three beers from international brewers from Switzerland, Belgium and the USA.

Beers on offer range from pale, to golden, amber, ruby brown and very dark, to suit all tastes.

The Bexhill Wetherspoon has a rooftop beer garden to take advantage of good weather.

Not all the ales will be available at all times. People can try three ales for the price of a festival pint with one third tasting glasses on offer. You can check ale availability across all Wetherspoon pubs by downloading their app.

1 . Wetherspoon Wetherspoon beer festival at Hastings Photo: supplied

2 . IMG_5506.jpg Picture Playhouse Wetherspoon at Western Road, Bexhill Photo: supplied

3 . Wetherspoon The John Logie Baird Wetherspoon at Hastings Photo: supplied

4 . Wetherspoon Picture Playhouse roof garden Photo: supplied