‘It is potentially life-threatening’: Cyclist's shock at Eastbourne potholes

An Eastbourne cycle shop owner has said that some potholes in the town are ‘potentially life-threatening’ for cyclists.

Simon Prior, who owns Phoenix Cycles in Seaside, explained that he was cycling down Redoubt Road and thought it looked like it had been ‘bombed’.

He added: “You could fit a tennis ball in them [the potholes]. It would be damaging for cars to go down too.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The 58-year-old said the road was a ‘joke’.

Potholes in Redoubt Road, Eastbourne

Mr Prior added: “The thing is when you hit a hole with your front wheel you could come off and cause some serious damage, even death.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“If it is raining and it is just a a bit wet on the road you wouldn’t be able to see how deep these potholes are. If you go down one you are in trouble.

“It is a matter of time before someone goes down them and it is potentially life-threatening I think.

“It has become unacceptable for Eastbourne people to put up with it any more. It is not just [dangerous for] cyclists, it is [for] cars as well.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Simon Prior from Phoenix Cycles in Eastbourne

The Langney resident explained that he had informed East Sussex Highways about the potholes.

A spokesperson from East Sussex Highways said: “Redoubt Road has been inspected by our highways steward recently and the potholes that meet our published intervention criteria will be repaired within 28 days.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We are responsible for maintaining more than 2,000 miles of road across the county, and repairs are prioritised based on a number of factors including the depth, size and location of the pothole. Potholes that meet our safety intervention levels are then repaired within set timeframes. To repair all potholes and defects regardless of whether they are an immediate safety issue or not would require considerably more resources than is available to us.

“The road will continue to be monitored by the local highway steward as part of regular checks in the area.

Potholes in Redoubt Road, Eastbourne

“If residents and road users are aware of potholes, they can report them to us directly via www.eastsussexhighways.com/report-a-problem/roads.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad