‘It is potentially life-threatening’: Cyclist's shock at Eastbourne potholes

Simon Prior, who owns Phoenix Cycles in Seaside, explained that he was cycling down Redoubt Road and thought it looked like it had been ‘bombed’.
He added: “You could fit a tennis ball in them [the potholes]. It would be damaging for cars to go down too.”
The 58-year-old said the road was a ‘joke’.
Mr Prior added: “The thing is when you hit a hole with your front wheel you could come off and cause some serious damage, even death.”
“If it is raining and it is just a a bit wet on the road you wouldn’t be able to see how deep these potholes are. If you go down one you are in trouble.
“It is a matter of time before someone goes down them and it is potentially life-threatening I think.
“It has become unacceptable for Eastbourne people to put up with it any more. It is not just [dangerous for] cyclists, it is [for] cars as well.”
The Langney resident explained that he had informed East Sussex Highways about the potholes.
A spokesperson from East Sussex Highways said: “Redoubt Road has been inspected by our highways steward recently and the potholes that meet our published intervention criteria will be repaired within 28 days.
“We are responsible for maintaining more than 2,000 miles of road across the county, and repairs are prioritised based on a number of factors including the depth, size and location of the pothole. Potholes that meet our safety intervention levels are then repaired within set timeframes. To repair all potholes and defects regardless of whether they are an immediate safety issue or not would require considerably more resources than is available to us.
“The road will continue to be monitored by the local highway steward as part of regular checks in the area.
“If residents and road users are aware of potholes, they can report them to us directly via www.eastsussexhighways.com/report-a-problem/roads.”