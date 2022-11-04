‘It’s Christmas!’ returns to Burgess Hill with special guest Tom Ball from Britain’s Got Talent

‘It’s Christmas!’ takes place in Church Walk from 12pm to 6pm on Saturday, November 19, offering a host of family activities and entertainment, as well as Star Wars and Marvel characters.

Tom’s set will be at 12pm and then choirs and community groups will perform onstage throughout the day.

Town mayor Peter Chapman said: “I’m really looking forward to the Christmas Lights Switch On, it’s one of the highlights of the town’s events calendar. It will be wonderful to see the return of the Imperial Outlanders – including the life-size Chewbacca! It provides a brilliant photo opportunity for all the family.”

Tom Ball who appeared on Britain's Got Talent will be at 'It's Christmas' in Burgess Hill. Photo courtesy of Burgess Hill Town Council

The mini-Christmas Market will feature community groups and market traders offering gifts, games and food. There will be a BBQ from the 7th Scouts, a bottle tombola run by Burgess Hill Bonfire Society and street performers.

The Imperial Outlanders will also hold a Quiet Meet and Greet for those with special educational needs and disabilities (SEND), from 11am in the Help Point at 96 Church Walk. Tickets are available via the Help Point or by calling 01444 247726.

The event will also feature Hodman and Sally, the walkabout puppets from The Flying Buttresses, plus walkabout magic with Poi Passion!

Star Wars and Marvel characters will be at 'It's Christmas' in Burgess Hill. Photo courtesy of Burgess Hill Town Council

Same Sky will be in attendance with lantern making sessions for children aged six to 16 and people can head to Burgess Hill Theatre Club to decorate their own lantern to take home. These sessions must be booked in advance and tickets are available via Ticketsource. There will be four sessions at 10am, 11am, 12pm and 1pm. The 10am session will be for those with SEND and is bookable at the Help Point or on 01444 247726.

Altitude Events offer Reindeer Roll-a-Ball too and there will be Christmas-themed photobooth at the Help Point from 1.30pm to 4pm.

At 5pm, the town mayor and the winners of his Christmas Card Competition will turn on the Christmas Lights before more musical entertainment.

