For the fourth year in a row Visit Horsham has run 'Design a Light' on behalf of Horsham District Council. The competition invited local pre and primary school children to submit designs as suggestions for a new Horsham Town Centre Christmas light motif, the winner was a Red-Nosed Reindeer by Molly, age 7.

On December 3, 1pm until 5pm Storrington will be hosting a festive afternoon with Christmas carols, kids competitions, Santa's grotto and market stalls.

There will be free parking in Old Mill Square and library car parks.

In Burgess Hill the countdown to Christmas begins on Saturday, November 19, noon until 6pm and will be opened by Tom Ball from Britain's Got Talent. There will be a festive Grotto for children to visit Santa and get a small present on the day! Running from noon until 4pm, this grotto will be supported by Central Sussex Rotary, Burgess Hill and District Rotary and Burgess Hill District Lions.

In Haywards Heath the Orchards Christmas festival will take place on Saturday, November 26 from 10am until 6pm. There will be entertainment on staging area all day, and Santa will be visiting from 2.30pm. There will also be fireworks straight after at Victoria Park, courtesy of Haywards Heath Town Council.

In the run up to Light Up Hassocks on Friday, December 2 you can look forward to hunting for elves around the high street and being dazzled by fabulous window displays.

On Saturday, November 19 from 4.30pm until 8pm East Grinstead Town Council will be hosting its Christmas lights switch on and the Big Reveal where local shopkeepers unveil their beautifully decorated Christmas window displays.

