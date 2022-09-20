‘Extreme coastal clearance’ planned for Cuckmere Haven
An environmental group said it is hoping to remove hundreds of kilograms of waste from Cuckmere Haven this weekend.
Beachy Head and Seven Sisters Extreme Plastic Object Removal (Bhassexplore) said on September 24-25 it will be hosting an Autumn equinox clean up by Cuckmere Haven.
A group spokesperson said: “Come and help us to remove hundreds of kilos of nasty, harmful, plastic and synthetic material from this beautiful river estuary and important wildlife habitat situated between Eastbourne and Seaford.
“In our previous visits we have removed a remarkable seven tonnes of plastic and we hope to remove yet more this weekend. We will be at the sea end on the eastern side of the central canal so please come and join us at any time on either day, bring a picnic and some friends and enjoy all this special place has to offer this last weekend of summer.”
The clean up is part of the group’s string of ‘extreme coastal clearances’.