‘Extreme coastal clearance’ planned for Cuckmere Haven

A group spokesperson said: “Come and help us to remove hundreds of kilos of nasty, harmful, plastic and synthetic material from this beautiful river estuary and important wildlife habitat situated between Eastbourne and Seaford .

“In our previous visits we have removed a remarkable seven tonnes of plastic and we hope to remove yet more this weekend. We will be at the sea end on the eastern side of the central canal so please come and join us at any time on either day, bring a picnic and some friends and enjoy all this special place has to offer this last weekend of summer.”