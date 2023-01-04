Jack and Jill Windmills Society recently received £1,000 from Taylor Wimpey South Thames after winning the homebuilder’s Community Chest competition.

The company asked Hassocks residents to nominate local good causes and, after considering all of the entries, awarded the windmill society the top prize.

Paul Barber, trustee and chairman of Jack and Jill Windmills Society, said: “The Trustees and volunteers of Jack and Jill Windmills Society are delighted to be selected as the winner of Taylor Wimpey’s Community Chest for the Hassocks Area.

“Over the past two years, our volunteers have repaired all four of Jill Windmill’s Sweeps. As Jill Windmill is a Grade II* listed building, we are required to use traditional materials, including specialised paints, as well as the assistance of a crane to help us with the fitting and removal of Jill’s Sweeps. The funds from Taylor Wimpey’s Community Chest will go towards this additional unbudgeted cost, as well as vital rope access equipment.”

Louise Adams, sales and marketing director at Taylor Wimpey South Thames, said: “Giving back to the communities in which we build new homes is something we are passionate about.”

She said: “The windmills are an incredibly unique attraction for the local area and we are happy to lend our support to the incredible team of volunteers that ensure Jill Windmill remains in good condition.”