Pet portrait artist Hercule Van Wolfwinkle has raised £10,000 for charity with a marathon that saw him draw 27 of his renowned 'rubbish' pictures en route.

The Worthing artist, aka Phil Heckels, completed his Portrait Marathon between Worthing Pier and Brighton Pier on Sunday, May 14, to support his two favourite charities, Turning Tides and StreetVet.

He stopped at each mile to complete a quirky pet portraits, selected from photo entries submitted by some of his 240,000 online fans.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Throughout his journey, he was joined by staff and volunteers from the two charities, friends, family and supporters, who all walked some of the way or were there to cheer him on.

Hercule Van Wolfwinkle aka Phil Heckels with volunteers from StreetVet and Turning Tides

Ruth Poyner, head of fundraising and communications at Turning Tides, said: “It's an incredible feat to complete this challenge and raise such a fantastic amount. He brought smiles to many on Sunday as he livestreamed his one-of-a-kind portraits and was seen walking along in yellow Y-fronts – which are a signature addition to many of his pet portraits!

"The Portrait Marathon was a big physical challenge, and it was wonderful to see such support throughout. The donations are vital as we see the cost-of-living crisis hugely increasing the need for our services.”

Jade Statt, clinical director at StreetVet, said: “We are so incredibly happy to have Hercule supporting us, his drawings are hilarious and never fail to make us laugh. His fundraising efforts have been of incredible help to us.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad