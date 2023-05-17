Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Martin Lewis leaves GMB viewers stumped with tricky maths question
Comedian Andy Smart has died aged 63
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle involved in car chase with paparazzi
Purplebricks sold for just £1, leaving 750 jobs at risk in UK
Stalker arrested near Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s home
Imola F1 Grand Prix cancelled due to major flooding in Italian region

JustGiving Fundraiser of the Year 2022, pet portrait artist Hercule Van Wolfwinkle, raises £10,000 with Portrait Marathon

Pet portrait artist Hercule Van Wolfwinkle has raised £10,000 for charity with a marathon that saw him draw 27 of his renowned 'rubbish' pictures en route.

Elaine Hammond
By Elaine Hammond
Published 17th May 2023, 14:31 BST
Updated 17th May 2023, 14:31 BST

The Worthing artist, aka Phil Heckels, completed his Portrait Marathon between Worthing Pier and Brighton Pier on Sunday, May 14, to support his two favourite charities, Turning Tides and StreetVet.

He stopped at each mile to complete a quirky pet portraits, selected from photo entries submitted by some of his 240,000 online fans.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Throughout his journey, he was joined by staff and volunteers from the two charities, friends, family and supporters, who all walked some of the way or were there to cheer him on.

Most Popular
Hercule Van Wolfwinkle aka Phil Heckels with volunteers from StreetVet and Turning TidesHercule Van Wolfwinkle aka Phil Heckels with volunteers from StreetVet and Turning Tides
Hercule Van Wolfwinkle aka Phil Heckels with volunteers from StreetVet and Turning Tides

Ruth Poyner, head of fundraising and communications at Turning Tides, said: “It's an incredible feat to complete this challenge and raise such a fantastic amount. He brought smiles to many on Sunday as he livestreamed his one-of-a-kind portraits and was seen walking along in yellow Y-fronts – which are a signature addition to many of his pet portraits!

"The Portrait Marathon was a big physical challenge, and it was wonderful to see such support throughout. The donations are vital as we see the cost-of-living crisis hugely increasing the need for our services.”

Jade Statt, clinical director at StreetVet, said: “We are so incredibly happy to have Hercule supporting us, his drawings are hilarious and never fail to make us laugh. His fundraising efforts have been of incredible help to us.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Hercule regularly shared Facebook Live videos to keep his social media followers up to date. Since he begun fundraising for this challenge, he has raised more than £10,000. To donate, visit www.justgiving.com/fundraising/portraitsbyhercule

Related topics:Turning Tides