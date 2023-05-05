Keep an eye out for queen wasp's ahead of the King's coronation, Sussex pest experts warn

Home owners and businesses all over the country might be gearing up for the King’s coronation this weekend, but Sussex-based pest experts are reminding residents to keep an eye out for queen wasps.

The pros at PestFix, an animal control company based in Chichester, are offering advice to keep you and your loved ones safe from queen wasps – who might be more common than usual this time of year.

Often misidentified as hornets, queen wasps are much larger than regular wasps and start to come out of hibernation at this time of year, looking for new places to nest. They can be very aggressive.

They vary in size from 2cm to 2.5cm and effectively act as the leader of a wasp’s nest. The queen chooses a suitable area, like a hollow tree or a cavity, and collects wood to form the pulp which will go on to form the basis of the nest. This initial nest will look like a sphere, about the size of a tennis ball. As each cell is created, the queen lays eggs – which will hatch in around a month’s time. From the eggs emerge sterile female worker wasps, who take over the maintenance of the nest while the queen continues to lay eggs for the rest of her life.

TOPSHOT - A paper wasp builds a honeycomb shaped paper nest, made from wood fibers gathered and chewed by the insect into a paste-like pulp which it uses with it's saliva to build up the cells into a structure that can have as many as 200 cells, on April 24, 2020 in Montlouis-sur-Loire, Center France. (Photo by GUILLAUME SOUVANT / AFP) (Photo by GUILLAUME SOUVANT/AFP via Getty Images)

If you see a solitary wasp in your home, the pros at Pestfix say its best to open a window and gently encourage the beastie outside. If you see a starter nest, however, it might be best to call your local pest professionals.

