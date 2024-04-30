Key Horsham area undergoes improvement works
Horsham District Council has carried out the refurbishment in Queen Street and Queensway including tree planting, a new seating area and additional bollards.
The council says that the improvements will make it a safer area and support locally-based businesses, as well as making it more pedestrian-friendly.
Horsham District Council cabinet member for the local economy Ruth Fletcher said: “This improvement project shows our commitment to neighbouring residents and businesses of this busy area by creating a much more pleasant and safe place for people to walk through at this key entry point to Horsham town centre.
“We felt it was important to improve the whole look of the area, making it more welcoming for the whole community and supporting our broader vision of creating safer, more accessible environments for people living, working and visiting Horsham.”