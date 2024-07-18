Kids go free on East Sussex steam railway

The award winning historic railway attraction runs trains from Tenterden through the beautiful High Weald countryside and Rother Valley to Bodiam, which has a National Trust castle to explore.

Any child aged under 16 can travel for free with any fare-paying adult on the popular heritage railway, which takes passengers back in time to the age of steam through 10.5 miles of beautiful Wealden countryside. The ticket allows unlimited trips up and down the line throughout the day of travel.

There are also plenty of free and cost-saving ways to add to a day's adventure on the Kent and East Sussex Steam Railway. Check the website www.kesr.org.uk for additional activities that might be happening on your day of travel such asTeddy Bears picnic, I-Spy challenges or treasure hunts, most of which will be included in your ticket.

At Tenterden Town station, learn about the history of the light railway with free entry to the Colonel Stephens Museum and take a look around the model railway room for free.

Find out about the area’s centuries old hop picking tradition at Bodiam Station which has its own hop garden and original hop pickers hut.

Passengers can get a discount for entry to nearby Bodiam Castle, which is just a short walk from the station, by showing their same day ticket

Use the nature posters on the carriage tables and free A4 nature ID sheets to spot and record wildlife from the train. The railway forms a unique and remarkable nature corridor, a home for a wealth of wildlife including many endangered species such as Turtle Doves, Nightingales and Cuckoos, as well as many waterbirds.

Discounted adult and family tickets can be booked online up until midnight the day before travel. On the day tickets are also available from the booking offices at both Tenterden and Bodiam.

To book and for more details, visit the website www.kesr.org.uk.

