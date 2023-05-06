Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
1 day ago Covid ‘no longer global health emergency’ - is the pandemic over?
52 minutes ago Fire breaks out on London underground
6 hours ago Full order of service for King Charles III’s coronation
18 hours ago Local elections 2023: Full results as Tories suffer early losses
19 hours ago Singer pulls out of Coronation Concert due to illness
21 hours ago Virgin Media customers report outage

King Charles III Coronation: Chichester residents come out in droves to experience event

Despite the bad weather many Chichester residents were in attendance to witness King Charles III’s coronation in the city.

By Sam Pole
Published 6th May 2023, 13:19 BST
Updated 6th May 2023, 13:20 BST

The Cathedral Green at Chichester Cathedral was host to the celebrations today (Saturday May 6), offering a big screen for residents to enjoy the festivities.

Deck chairs were set out for people to gather for picnics whilst watching the proceedings and there was themed arts, crafts, games and face painting for children to enjoy.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Despite the weather, many residents enjoyed watching the coronation on the Green and said that it was a ‘once in a lifetime’ event.

Most Popular
Despite the bad weather many Chichester residents were in attendance to witness King Charles III’s coronation in the city.Despite the bad weather many Chichester residents were in attendance to witness King Charles III’s coronation in the city.
Despite the bad weather many Chichester residents were in attendance to witness King Charles III’s coronation in the city.

Emma Davies said: “My daughter wanted to go to London, but it just would have been too hectic because she’s too young. I’d have had my eye on her all day. This way, we can sit back, relax and be part of the community.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“It’s typical British weather, but you suck it up - there’s always a plan B

“Considering the weather, the turnout is pretty good. I’m impressed by how people came out.”

Michelle White said: “There’s only one or two of these in your lifetime. I’m nearly fifty and I’ve never seen a coronation before. There will probably be one in a decade or so, so maybe I’ll get to se two, but that’s it.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“It’s a good turnout, especially considering the weather. I actually believe the last three or four coronations have been rained on anyway. But I thought it would be great to come out, rather than watch it at home.”

Related topics:Charles IIICoronationLondon