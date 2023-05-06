King Charles III Coronation: Chichester residents come out in droves to experience event

Despite the bad weather many Chichester residents were in attendance to witness King Charles III’s coronation in the city.

Deck chairs were set out for people to gather for picnics whilst watching the proceedings and there was themed arts, crafts, games and face painting for children to enjoy.

Despite the weather, many residents enjoyed watching the coronation on the Green and said that it was a ‘once in a lifetime’ event.

Emma Davies said: “My daughter wanted to go to London, but it just would have been too hectic because she’s too young. I’d have had my eye on her all day. This way, we can sit back, relax and be part of the community.

“It’s typical British weather, but you suck it up - there’s always a plan B

“Considering the weather, the turnout is pretty good. I’m impressed by how people came out.”

Michelle White said: “There’s only one or two of these in your lifetime. I’m nearly fifty and I’ve never seen a coronation before. There will probably be one in a decade or so, so maybe I’ll get to se two, but that’s it.

