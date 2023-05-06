King Charles III Coronation: Chichester residents come out in droves to experience event

The Cathedral Green at Chichester Cathedral was host to the celebrations today (Saturday May 6), offering a big screen for residents to enjoy the festivities.
Deck chairs were set out for people to gather for picnics whilst watching the proceedings and there was themed arts, crafts, games and face painting for children to enjoy.
Despite the weather, many residents enjoyed watching the coronation on the Green and said that it was a ‘once in a lifetime’ event.
Emma Davies said: “My daughter wanted to go to London, but it just would have been too hectic because she’s too young. I’d have had my eye on her all day. This way, we can sit back, relax and be part of the community.
“It’s typical British weather, but you suck it up - there’s always a plan B
“Considering the weather, the turnout is pretty good. I’m impressed by how people came out.”
Michelle White said: “There’s only one or two of these in your lifetime. I’m nearly fifty and I’ve never seen a coronation before. There will probably be one in a decade or so, so maybe I’ll get to se two, but that’s it.
“It’s a good turnout, especially considering the weather. I actually believe the last three or four coronations have been rained on anyway. But I thought it would be great to come out, rather than watch it at home.”