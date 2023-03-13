King Charles III Coronation: Here's what's happening in Chichester and where you can watch the parade

Chichester BID and Chichester Cathedral are joining forces to spearhead the city centre’s celebration of the Coronation of King Charles III on Saturday, May 6, supported by Chichester District Council.

Following the success of Chichester's Platinum Jubilee Picnic on the Cathedral Green, they will be creating another opportunity this year for families and friends to come together to mark this historic occasion.

The picturesque Chichester Cathedral Green will be the location for the celebrations where a large outdoor screen will broadcast the Coronation Parade and Ceremony live. Deck chairs will be set out for people to gather for picnics whilst watching the proceedings and there will be themed arts, crafts, games and face painting for children to enjoy.

The main streets of the city centre will be adorned with a mixture of Union flags and specially designed Coronation flags created by local school children, while the side streets will be decorated with colourful bunting.

Helen Marshall, CEO and Chair of Chichester BID said: “I’d like to thank Chichester Cathedral for agreeing to host our Coronation celebrations. We are very lucky to have this special space at the heart of the city centre. We’re also very grateful to Chichester Cinema at New Park for their support and expertise in organising this special event. It will be a wonderful occasion and we hope to welcome families from across the generations to come together to watch this piece of history. We are now looking at ways we can work with shops and businesses within the city centre to be part of the celebrations - from creating special offers and putting on in-store events and entertainment. There is lots to look forward to."

A representative from Chichester Cathedral said: “The Cathedral has been at the centre of life in Chichester for over 940 years, and we look forward to marking another historic moment, as we join together to celebrate the Coronation of His Majesty King Charles III. We are thrilled to once again be working with Chichester BID to bring more events to the city, as well as opportunities for local businesses.”

While an exact time of the coronation has not yet been given, it has been announced that it will take place in the morning. Visitors are encouraged to bring a rug and a picnic or pick up a delicious lunch from one of the many wonderful eateries in the city centre.

Other events taking place this spring, include a free Easter Trail that will run from 1 - 16 April. The trail promises to be an exciting and engaging way for visitors to explore the city and be in with a chance of winning a fabulous Easter Hamper containing a bounty of delights kindly donated by the businesses participating in the trail.

Helen Marshall said: “School holidays are an expensive time for parents. We want Chichester city centre to be renowned as a place where families can come and enjoy fun-filled days out without spending a fortune. The Easter Egg Trail is just one of the wonderful activities children can enjoy this April. The Novium Museum, Chichester Cathedral and Pallant House Gallery will all be putting on free drop-in activities and bookable workshops which can be discovered on the new events section of our website.”