King Edward VII Estate in Midhurst wins two 2023 Sussex Heritage Trust Awards

Sponsored by Irwin Mitchell, the Awards were announced by Chairman, Simon Knight at a sold-out Awards lunch and ceremony at Pangdean Old Barn, Pyecombe on Tuesday 4th July.

The Awards are designed to recognise and reward high quality conservation, restoration and good design of newly built projects and encourage the use of traditional skills and crafts. Winners across ten categories from residential schemes to public and community buildings to commercial projects, are presented a hand-crafted slate plaque by the Trust’s President Lord Egremont, which is attached to the winning project.

Since winning two Sussex Heritage Trust Awards in 2017, work has continued at the King Edward VII Estate to reinstate and renovate the gardens and extend the wings of the main house and convert the ancillary buildings. The Sussex Heritage Trust judging team said about the project – ‘An impressive development alongside an amazing refurbishment of the original Jekyll garden.’

King Edward Courtyard after restoration. Picture via Sussex Heritage Trust

There were four further Award winners from Midhurst, which was Liam O’Neill from Lion Roofing for roofing work to the Spread Eagle Hotel, Midhurst, The Farmhouse, Bury (submitted by George and James Architects, Midhurst), Coombe, South Harting (submitted by Mr and Mrs Sherlock) and The Woodcarvers Studio, Nywood for professional artist and wood sculptor, Alison Crowther.

The Woodcarvers Studio also achieved two further Awards and was named as the overall winner of The South Downs Award, sponsored by the South Downs National Park Authority, which is presented to a project that clearly demonstrates a positive contribution to the National Park. In addition, Guy Ballard, who sadly has now passed away, was recognised for his craftmanship as the master carpenter on the project.

There were two highly commended certificates presented to Vallis & Hall Conservation Architects, Chichester for their work to repair and conserve the North Park Furnace in Linchmere and the Cowdray Estate, Midhurst for Lane End Cottage, Bepton.

Frank Clarke of Clarke Roofing Southern Ltd was named the 2023 Sussex Heritage Trust Person of the Year sponsored by Harvey’s Brewery and Lawson Commercial, presented by HM Lord-Lieutenant of West Sussex, Lady Emma Barnard.

Sussex Heritage Trust Award presentation to West Dean Gardens, West Sussex, UK. Photograph by Sam Stephenson, 07880 703135, www.samstephenson.co.uk, @sspjpg.

Chairman, Simon Knight said: “Frank has been in the industry for over 49 years and there is no doubt his absolute dedication to his craft. Not only has he a passion for this craft and the maintenance of heritage projects but he has an unending enthusiasm to use his vast experience to guide and advise the next generation of heritage skilled craftsmen. Thank you to all who entered the Sussex Heritage Trust Awards and congratulations to all our winners and highly commended projects. My grateful thanks also goes to our headline sponsor, Irwin Mitchell.”