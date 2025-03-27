Being a journalist opens up all sorts of opportunities – but never in my wildest dreams did I think I would ever be invited to a reception at Buckingham Palace to meet The King and Queen.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This week, King Charles III and the Queen consort Camilla welcomed regional journalists from across the UK to Buckingham Palace, to recognise the work we do in our communities.

Joined by The Duke and Duchess of Gloucester, their Majesties hosted 400 guests from a wide range of media organisations – including local newspapers, TV networks and radio stations.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

I felt extremely privileged to be one of these people. The word surreal has never seemed more appropriate.

King Charles III and the Queen consort Camilla are visiting the region. (Photo by CHRIS JACKSON/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

As I arrived in my best suit on Thursday afternoon, I joined dozens of people in admiring the grand building whilst watching as the Changing of the Guard took place, at the administrative headquarters of the Monarch constitutional monarchy.

I felt an equal sense of excitement and nervousness at the thought of going inside the famous landmark – which serves as the venue for many royal events and ceremonies from entertaining foreign Heads of States to celebrating achievement at investitures and receptions.

To give a sense of scale, Buckingham Palace has 775 rooms, including 19 State rooms, 52 Royal and guest bedrooms, 188 staff bedrooms, 92 offices and 78 bathrooms.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As I walked through the gates and into the Palace, I was in awe at the beauty and history of the building. Recalling it as I type this, the whole experience was a blur. The two hours I spent inside the Palace felt more like 20 minutes.

Sussex World chief reporter Sam Morton at Buckingham Palace

We were given warm welcomes by the incredibly friendly staff members and had to part ways with our phones before entering the Palace’s grand ballroom – which was installed by Queen Victoria and normally used to host foreign leaders for state banquets.

It was there where canapés and drinks were served before the Royals arrived. In the course of two hours, they must have greeted each and every person in the room – including me. It was an honour and a privilege to share an evening with them as we celebrated the pivotal work of the free press.

The King issued a statement praising the work of the industry and acknowledging the impact of changes in the media landscape.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said: “I have long believed that regional media, in all its forms, has a unique and vital role to play in society, perhaps even more so in these uncertain times.

Sussex World chief reporter Sam Morton at Buckingham Palace

“As I said in a speech to mark the tercentenary of Britain’s first daily national newspaper, back in 2002, the Press, alongside other long-standing institutions, is at the forefront of ‘defining, describing and celebrating the more profound values of our nation’.

“Two decades on, when too much focus is given to that which divides us, that role for your whole industry is more important than ever – and it starts from the ground-up, at local level, in your hands.

“Your reporting, and the work of all those who support you, helps amplify and reaffirm the rights and responsibilities we all share. It shines a light in dark corners, exposing injustice and wrongdoing. Above all, it helps strengthen our communities, in times of joy and at moments of sorrow.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“You won’t always get it right. A free media is one that will and does make mistakes. But at its best, it is a cornerstone of our democracy.

“I know how commercial pressures and changing technologies have had a significant impact on your industry. But as the media landscape has changed, so too many of you have adapted and innovated, finding ways of sharing your journalism and engaging audiences in new and creative ways.

“It is in everyone’s interests that you should succeed. For without a thriving and financially robust regional media, we would all be the poorer.”

I couldn’t have put it better myself.