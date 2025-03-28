Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

On Thursday March 27, a ceremony at Graylingwell Chapel took place as the King’s Award was bestowed to the CCDT.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Chichester Community Development Trust is one of 281 local charities, social enterprises and voluntary groups to receive this year's award across the UK.

Across CCDT’s 14 community assets, including Graylingwell Chapel, The Pavilion, Havenstoke Park, and the Community Garden, the volunteers contribute significantly to the rich fabric of Chichester’s community life.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The King’s Award for Voluntary Service aims to recognise outstanding work by local volunteer groups to support their communities.

Celebrations the CCDT were awarded the King's Award for voluntary service.

It was created in 2002 to celebrate Her Majesty The late Queen’s Golden Jubilee and, was continued following the accession of His Majesty The King. 2024 marks the second year of The King’s Award for Voluntary Service.

A statement from the CCDT regarding the award read: “The King’s Award for Voluntary Service is an acknowledgement of CCDT’s sustained dedication to the community.

"This accolade not only reflects CCDT’s long-standing impact but also underlines the importance of volunteer-led initiatives that build strong, resilient, and inclusive communities.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On Thursday, March 27, representatives of CCDT received the award crystal and certificate from Lady Emma Barnard, Lord-Lieutenant of West Sussex.

The ceremony brought 60 volunteers together to celebrate.

“We are incredibly honoured to receive this award, which is a testament to the dedication, passion, and hard work of our volunteers”, said Clare de Bathe, CEO at CCDT.

Clare de Bathe added: “Their commitment to making a difference is at the heart of everything we do, and we are grateful for their invaluable contributions.”

Lady Emma Barnard praised CCDT’s impact, highlighting the importance of grassroots organisations in building stronger, more connected communities.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

When addressing the volunteers on the day, Lady Emma Barnard said: “You are the beating heart of your wonderful CCDT and the organisation itself. Your vision, dedication, and perseverance have achieved so much.

The award in shot.

"I'm so proud that here in West Sussex, you've created a template for what must be the way forward for communities across our nation. I take my hat off to you."

Two volunteers from CCDT will also be attending a garden party at Buckingham Palace in May and June 2025, along with other recipients of this year’s Award.

For more information about the work of CCDT, visit www.chichestercdt.org.uk.