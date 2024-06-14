Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Here is a full list of the Sussex recipients in the King’s Birthday Honours.

His Majesty The King's Birthday Honours List 2024 recognises selfless and innovative service to others from people across the UK.

More than 1,000 people from across the UK have received honours, including 20 in Sussex:

East Sussex

ORDER OF THE BRITISH EMPIRE

Dames Commander of the Order of the British Empire (DBE)

– Professor Janice Debra Sigsworth CBE. Chief Nurse, Imperial College Healthcare NHS Trust. For services to Nursing. (Eastbourne, East Sussex)

Officers of the Order of the British Empire (OBE)

– David Charles Tibble. Trustee, Inspiration Trust. For services to Education and to Philanthropy in Norfolk. (Brighton, East Sussex)

Members of the Order of the British Empire (MBE)

– Professor Paul David Griffiths. Emeritus Professor of Virology, University College London. For services to Virology. (Brighton, East Sussex)

Medallists of the Order of the British Empire (BEM)

– Deborah Ann Roberts. Artistic Director and Co-Founder, Brighton Early Music Festival Charity. For charitable services to the community in Brighton, Sussex and the South East. (Rottingdean, East Sussex)

– Audrey Patricia Taylor. For services to Amateur Swimming in East Sussex. (Lewes, East Sussex)

West Sussex

ORDER OF THE BRITISH EMPIRE

Commanders of the Order of the British Empire (CBE)

– Julia Elizabeth Prescot. Deputy Chair, National Infrastructure Commission. For Public Service. (Horsham, West Sussex)

Officers of the Order of the British Empire (OBE)

– David John Fairbank. Head, Central Services Team, Visa Status and Information Services, Home Office. For services to International Relations. (Burgess Hill, West Sussex)

– Samantha Elizabeth Rose. Deputy Director, Data and Analysis Division, Department for Transport. For services to Advanced Analytics. (Midhurst, West Sussex)

Members of the Order of the British Empire (MBE)

– Victoria Marie Brownlie. Chief, Policy, British Beauty Council. For services to the Hair and Beauty Industry. (Lancing, West Sussex)

– Janet Goldsbrough-Jones. For services to the community in Worthing, West Sussex. (Worthing, West Sussex)

– Tristram Thomas Burke Mayhew. Member, National Citizens Service Trust Board and Co-Founder, Go Ape. For services to Young People and to Youth Empowerment. (Chichester, West Sussex)

– Dale Christine Rooks. Director, Learning Education and Participation, Chichester Festival Theatre. For services to Theatre and to Young People. (Chichester, West Sussex)

– Paul Anthony Thompson. Director of Trading, British Red Cross. For services to the British Red Cross. (Shoreham, West Sussex)

Medallists of the Order of the British Empire (BEM)

– Nathan John Talamacus Abbott. Fundraiser. For services to Charity and to Cleft Lip and Palate Awareness. (Littlehampton, West Sussex)

– David Garfield Arseneault. For services to the community in Worthing, West Sussex. (Worthing, West Sussex)

– Simon James Bacon. For public service in Surrey and West Sussex. (Horsham, West Sussex)

– Patricia Anne Davies. For services to the community in Worthing, West Sussex. (Worthing, West Sussex)

– Rachel Kundasamy. Community Development Manager, Epsom and Ewell Borough Council. For services to Refugee Resettlement. (East Grinstead, West Sussex)

– Mary Nye. School Crossing Patrol, Holbrook Primary School, Horsham, West Sussex. For services to Road Safety. (Horsham, West Sussex)

KING'S FIRE SERVICE MEDAL