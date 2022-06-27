Kitesurfers flocked to Worthing – the unofficial kitesurfing capital of the UK – over the weekend

Having been blessed with mainly sunshine over the past week, Worthing beach has been busy.

By Katherine Hollisey-McLean
Monday, 27th June 2022, 1:03 pm
Not only were sunbathers out in force, as well as people enjoying various activities on the prom, but some of the windier days made for perfect conditions for the many people who flock to our stretch of the coastline to kitesurf.

Our photographer captured these images on Goring and Lancing beaches on Sunday morning, as dozens of kitesurfers hit the waves.

The Worthing area has become the unofficial kitesurfing capital of the UK, largely thanks to local resident and four-time British kitesurfing champion Lewis Crathern.

He has previously said he wanted to spread the word about how the sport was – like the kites – really taking off, with this area at the forefront of developments.

1. Kitesurfers on Goring beach

Kitesurfers on Goring beach on Sunday

Photo: EDDIE MITCHELL

2. Lancing beach had its fair share of kitesurfers, too

Picture taken from Worthing, looking towards Lancing

Photo: Eddie Mitchell

3. Kitesurfers on Goring beach on Sunday

Worthing is the unofficial UK capital of kitesurfing

Photo: EDDIE MITCHELL

4. Kitesurfers on Goring beach on Sunday

Worthing is the UK's unofficial capital of kitesurfing

Photo: EDDIE MITCHELL

