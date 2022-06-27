Every weekday from 3pm, a ‘daily special’ will be discounted, offering a saving of up to £3.89.
The meal on offer will be £4.99 and will rotate each day. Customers can choose from British roast chicken served with chips and coleslaw, chicken tikka masala, a nine-piece breakfast brunch, a British cheeseburger served with chips and coleslaw and beer-battered fish and chips. The offer includes a drink and vegetarian alternatives are also available.
Also, kids can now eat free all day with the purchase of any adult meal – meaning a family of four can enjoy a meal out for £9.98.
Ali Lyons, head of Morrisons Cafés, said: “We know how hard it is for our customers at the moment and we want to make sure they are still able to enjoy a meal out, even on a budget.
“We’ve handpicked these favourites so that no matter what day it is, our customers can enjoy a saving.”
Morrisons’ £4.99 offer will be available in its 406 cafés nationwide after 3pm every weekday.
Morrisons in Worthing is in Newland Street, and Morrisons in Wick is in Hawthorn Road.