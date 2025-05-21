Lady Gaga and Billie Eilish: Watch the brilliant performances by local groups at the Crawley Community Awards

The Crawley Community Awards are not just about the awards, they also showcase local talent in performances during the show.

Between the 16 awards, there were three performances from Voices of Waterfield, DMT School and Niruththyalayam School of Dance.

DMT School performed dance routines to What Was I Made For? by Billie Eilish and Constellations by Jade LeMac. You can watch the routines, along with Niruththyalayam School of Dance’s performance, in the video above.

The full list of Crawley Community Awards winners can be found here.