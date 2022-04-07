Robert Clint, 66, passed away in the early hours of March 30, four days after suffering a heart attack and two cardiac arrests.

Andy, 43, Robert’s son, said his dad was a fun, loving, family man and couldn’t go anywhere without seeing someone who knew him - even on their family holiday to Hawaii.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Andy added: “My dad would help anyone out that he could and try to keep everyone’s spirits up and keep them smiling and happy.

Robert spent many years as a part-time taxi driver for Hove Streamline Taxis, as well as being a plumber on the Brighton and Hove City Council

“My dad used to love going up to the allotments in Lancing in his spare time, which now myself and my wife Angela have.

“He went up there and planted potatoes, rhubarb, which he loved, and sprouts and everything like that.”

Robert had many jobs that allowed him to socialise and meet people in the community.

Andy said: “When he left school, he did a plumbing apprenticeship for five years, after that he was a bus driver for two years with my mum, Karen, they liked working together.

Robert Clint pictured with his wife

“After that, he was a plumber for Brighton and Hove City Council for 13-14 years, and during all of that, he was a part-time taxi driver for Brighton and Hove Streamline Taxis, which he had been doing since 1975.

“He also one of 50 members of the Half Century Donors Club who used to go out fundraising for children’s hospitals.”

Andy and family have set up a fundraising page to help give Robert a well-deserved send off.

Andy said: “My dad didn’t leave any life insurance or any policies or anything like that as he didn’t think anything would happen to him so soon, so we have been left with £4,500 debt for his funeral.

Robert Clint was a well-loved man by many

“We are just trying to raise some money to cover the funeral costs, which everyone so far has been incredibly helpful with.”

The Clint family have raised just over £1,400 out of their £2,000 goal.

Andy said his dad, who had diabetes type 2, was sat watching television with his wife, Karen Clint, 64, in their home in Lancing on March 26, when Karen decided to call it a night.

As she stood up, Andy said Robert’s head fell back and he became unresponsive.

Andy said Karen called for the ambulance who informed her to carry out CPR until they arrived. The paramedics were able to stabilise Robert, but informed Karen that he had a massive heart attack.

Robert later had two cardiac arrests in the ambulance on the way to Worthing Hospital where he was again stabilised.

The family were later informed that Robert had 91 percent brain damage and wouldn’t wake up. He died at 1am in Brighton Hospital on March 30.

Andy said medical professionals told him that his dad suffered a silent heart attack due to his diabetes, meaning that it came out of the blue and there were no signs beforehand.

Andy said he wants to raise awareness around the silent heart attack. He said: “Friends and family couldn’t believe this happened to him, and some of his friends who were older than him have even changed their lifestyle due to my dad passing.”

If you wish to donate to the family to give Robert his send off, you can do so on their GoFundMe page.

More Sussex stories: