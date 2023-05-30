Edit Account-Sign Out
Large group causes mayhem in Hastings Old Town on bank holiday Monday.

A large group of people, which included women, were involved in trouble in Hastings Old Town on Monday
By Andy Hemsley
Published 30th May 2023, 08:09 BST

It happened during the day in the Rock-a-Nore Road and Stade area when the area was packed with visitors and local people enjoying the sunshine.

A woman who works as a waitress in a Rock-a-Nore Road cafe, said: “It really kicked off down here. They had obviously been drinking and were out of control. They stole around £40 of ice-cream from the ice cream shop on the Stade and tried to steal from the seafood stalls. They were even stealing food from the plates of people who were eating meals outside. When I tried to intervene, they threw a drink over me and even tried to steal my young daughter’s scooter. one man who challenged them was punched.

"We called the police and they eventually came and dealt with them. It was a really nasty experience.”

Rock-a-Nore Road where the trouble occurred
Rock-a-Nore Road where the trouble occurred

