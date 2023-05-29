Booking is now open for the fourth Hellfire Club entertainment night in Hastings on Saturday June 3.

It takes place at The Pig pub at 37 White Rock, from 7pm. Previous shows have all sold out and this one has a great line-up with top London female drag artist Heather Duster – The Queen of Clean, who returns to her home-town to perform. Also on the bill is top international cabaret artist King Crimson who is introducing a special guest.

It all takes place in the Pig cinema venue room and promises a 60’s/70’s themed night of cabaret, side-shows, drag acts, burlesque, music, circus, comedy, film projection and magic themed cocktails. Organiser Domino Barbeau said: “You are invited to get groovy at the most exciting and unique show in town featuring international, national and local stars. Expect the unexpected.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

VIP tickets are £20, which include a glass of Prosecco on arrival, while standard tickets are £15.. Both available at skiddle.com. It is an 18 plus event.

Heather Duster - thee Queen of Clean

Have you read? Master Chef winner launches new burger restaurant in Hastings.

Have you read? In pictures: The best pubs in Hastings and St Leonards for outdoor drinking and dining