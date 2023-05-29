It takes place at The Pig pub at 37 White Rock, from 7pm. Previous shows have all sold out and this one has a great line-up with top London female drag artist Heather Duster – The Queen of Clean, who returns to her home-town to perform. Also on the bill is top international cabaret artist King Crimson who is introducing a special guest.
It all takes place in the Pig cinema venue room and promises a 60’s/70’s themed night of cabaret, side-shows, drag acts, burlesque, music, circus, comedy, film projection and magic themed cocktails. Organiser Domino Barbeau said: “You are invited to get groovy at the most exciting and unique show in town featuring international, national and local stars. Expect the unexpected.”
VIP tickets are £20, which include a glass of Prosecco on arrival, while standard tickets are £15.. Both available at skiddle.com. It is an 18 plus event.