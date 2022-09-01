Last chance to see the colour hospice ducks around Hastings and Bexhill before they waddle off forever

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The colourful creations have caused quite a stir over the summer with many people hitting the trail to see if they can spot them all.

The Follow That Duck Trail end on Monday September 5.

But there is one final opportunity to see all the sculptures together at East Sussex Coast College, Hastings on September 17 and 18, when they will be on display in a mass exhibition for a final farewell weekend.

Pirate duck on the West Hill

St Michael’s Hospice will also be unveiling two special rubber duckling sculptures which have until now, have remained in hiding. To find out more, and book your tickets the Farewell Event please visit www.followthatduck.co.uk/events/

Kirsty Williams. from the hospice, said: “In October the rubber ducklings will be returned to the schools and community groups who created such fabulous pieces of artwork, a lasting memento to be celebrated for years to come. The large rubber ducks and two special ducklings, will appear at the Hook a Duck Auction on Friday 7th October, raising money for the Hospice.

"If you have fallen in love with one of these fabulous ducks, register to come along to the auction led by Kevin Wall at Rye Auction Galleries Ltd at www.followthatduck.co.uk/events/

“If you have any questions about either event please contact the Follow that Duck team at [email protected]”

Hospice duck creator Sophie Malpas with her colourful duck

