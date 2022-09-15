Last chance to view the colourful ducks at Hastings this weekend

The 51 sculptures have formed an art trail for ten weeks this summer, bringing colour, creativity and a real talking point to Hastings, St Leonards and Bexhill.

Many people took to the duck-hunt trail to track down and photograph all the colourful creations that appeared at various locations.

The ducks can be seem from 10am – 5pm on both Saturday 17 and Sunday 18 and time slots to view them can be secured at www.followthatduck.co.uk/events/. Entry is also available on the day for time slots that have not been booked.

A pirate duck on the West Hill at Hastings

St Michael’s Hospice will be unveiling two special rubber duckling sculptures which have until now, remained in hiding.

Kirsty Williams, from St Micahel’s Hospice, said: “In October the rubber ducklings will be returned to the schools and community groups who created such fabulous pieces of artwork, a lasting memento to be celebrated for years to come.

“The large rubber ducks and two special ducklings, will appear at the Hook a Duck Auction on Friday 7th October, raising money for the Hospice. If you have fallen in love with one of these fabulous ducks, register to come along to the auction led by Kevin Wall at Rye Auction Galleries Ltd at www.followthatduck.co.uk/events/.