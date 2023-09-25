Last seagoing paddle steamer in the world could visit Hastings, Eastbourne and Worthing next year

Hastings business leader Brett McLean is in talks with the operators of a famous paddle steamship with the idea of it returning to areas of the south-east coast next year.

Brett, who was appointed a Platinum Champion in the Queen’s Jubilee year, went on board the Waverley at the weekend when he visited Southend Pier as part of the Pier Of The Year celebrations.

The visit included a coastline cruise on the PS Waverley. In August the paddle steamer visited the south coast to take people on a cruise from Shoreham.

Brett met the Managing Director of the PS Waverley Paul Semple, the National Chairman for the National Piers Society Tim Wardley and Southend MP Anna Firth.

Following the discussion a feasibility study will be initiated to see if it would be possible to have the PS Waverley sail past Hastings Pier and dock at Eastbourne, Worthing and Bournemouth Piers prior to finishing the cruise at The Thames in London next year.

Brett said "It would be wonderful to have the PS Waverley return to the South Coast in 2024 as it would help boost tourism for local retail and hospitality venues as well as returning a nostalgic nautical vehicle to the area reminding residents of past times."

Paul Semple said "Today's 700 visitors clearly demonstrates how popular the Waverley is and will be, it has a magic that attracts spectators and passengers from across multiple counties to come and view her magnificence. "

Tim Wardley said " This is the last fully operational Steam powered coal fuelled Paddle Steamer in Great Britain, it has the momentum of a runaway train, a huge magnet that attracts those that once travelled on her as children and years later reminisce about past times, a lovely lady who we would be very interested in returning to the South East Coast."

The Waverley was built in 1946 to replace a PS Waverley that was built in 1899, served in the Second World War as a minesweeper and was sunk in 1940 while helping to evacuate troops from Dunkirk. Shipbuilders A. & J. Inglis of Glasgow launched the new 693 ton steamer Waverley in October 1946.

Brett is pictured on the Bridge of the Waverley with the Managing Director of Waverley and on deck with the National Piers Chairman and with Anna Firth MP.

1 . Waverley Waverley Photo: supplied

2 . Waverley Brett with National Piers Society chairman Tim Wardley Photo: supplied

3 . Waverley Brett on the bridge of the Waverley with Paul Semple Photo: supplied

4 . Waverley Brett McLean on the bridge of the Waverley Photo: supplied