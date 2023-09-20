BREAKING
Take a look inside luxury Art Deco style apartment in Sussex seaside town which Agatha Christie hero Hercule Poirot would love.

If her detective character Poirot was in the market for a new apartment he would find this stunning modernist building, with echoes of his own Whitehaven Mansions London residence, hard to resist.
By Andy Hemsley
Published 20th Sep 2023, 11:59 BST

The two bedroom apartment has become available just yards from the promenade and beach at Bexhill on Sea, in East Sussex.

The contemporary, purpose built, apartment is situated within an attractive and recently constructed Art Deco style building in Sea Road. The property is located on the second floor with a sunny aspect and boasts a spacious entrance hall, double aspect open plan living room/fitted kitchen with Juliette balcony, quality fitted bathroom/wc and a good sized balcony with a sea view. It also benefits from secure underground parking.

it is a brief stroll from the seafront and the iconic Modernist De La Warr Pavilion, which Poirot would also have loved. It is close to shops and amenities and very close to the mainline station with regular trains to London and Brighton.

The property is accessed via beautifully presented communal areas and a passenger lift. It is on the market, leasehold with Just Property with an asking price of £330,000.

In Agatha Christie’s fiction, Whitehaven Mansions was selected by Poirot "entirely on account of its strict geometrical appearance and proportion" and described as the "newest type of service flat". The fictional building was actually based on Florin Court, which stands in Charterhouse Square in London.

