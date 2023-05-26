Sussex is set for good weather over this year’s late May Bank Holiday weekend.
According to the Met Office, it is expected to be dry across Sussex with temperatures predicted to be between 17°C and 21°C from Saturday to Monday, May 27-29.
So if you’re planning a family fun day out at the beach, which one should you choose and which one should you avoid?
We have picked a few of the best beaches in Sussex in this gallery below.
1. Hastings and St Leonards
People made the most of these fabulous beaches last summer with revellers seen sunbathing, kayaking and swimming in the sea. Photo: staff
2. Brighton Beach
This one is always a big hit on hot days as it has the Palace Pier, a great town for shopping and lots of places to eat. However, it does have a reputation for getting crowded so maybe it's not the best place for people who want peace and quiet. Photo: Jon Rigby
3. Eastbourne beach
This location has more than three miles of shingle beaches and provides opportunities for rock pooling, as well as a wonderful town for shopping. Photo: Google Street View
4. South Lancing
This shingle beach between Shoreham-by-Sea and Worthing is popular with dog walkers, sailing enthusiasts, windsurfers and kite-surfers. Photo: Steve Robards