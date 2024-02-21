A leading Horsham dance school is getting set to celebrate its 40th birthday.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Glynde Place Dance Studio first opened on April 13 1984 after owner Heather Owens bought the property from the former department store Grant Brothers.

"We were commended for the style of our frontage by the Horsham Historic Society, which we were very proud of,” said Heather.

The school had transferred to its premises in Glynde Place with just 20 pupils from the Methodist Hall in London Road. Today the school is thriving with more than 400 pupils with classes held every day of the week.

﻿It is now one of the biggest dance schools in the south teaching a range of styles from ballet to musical theatre with many of its students over the years going on to become teachers themselves and into theatre work.

"The studio was a great success from the word go for both adults and children,” said Heather who herself teaches ballet, modern, primary tap and body conditioning. “To my delight a pupil – Lisa Livett formerly Sanderson – who started with me at this time is still with me as a teacher.” Lisa teaches ballet, tap, modern and jazz.

All classes are unisex and available for all ages with adult exercise classes as well as dance. Classes on offer also include belly dance, believed to be the oldest form of dance – ‘it celebrates the feminine in all of its forms and changes.’

The school holds examination sessions at the studio with the Imperial Society of Teachers of Dancing examination board and holds annual shows alternating from full-size productions of around 350 students to summer school shows of about 100 students.

The school’s dance-wear shop is the only one in the area and, says Heather, strives to serve local schools with all the uniform they may need.

A special anniversary celebration day is being held on Saturday April 13 starting with a dance demonstration in the bandstand in Horsham’s Carfax at 2pm.

“We are looking forward to seeing past and current parents and pupils at the studio for a soiree from 4pm onwards,” said Heather.