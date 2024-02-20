Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Entertainments company Georgica is currently seeking an entertainments and alcohol licence for the centre on the edge of Horsham Park.

A previous bowling alley at The REC Rooms off Albion Way closed in 2021 after operating for 23 years with the then-owners declaring it ‘the end of an era.’

But now Horsham District Council has received an application to develop a ‘family entertainment centre with the prime emphasis on bowling’ – known as Tenpin –on the site.

Georgica is seeking a license for showing films, indoor sporting events, live and recorded music and the sale of alcohol and ‘late night refreshments.’ Houdini escape room experiences could also be held, along with laser tag and karaoke.

The company says it is an experienced licensed operator of family entertainment centres with an emphasis on bowling across the country.