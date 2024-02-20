BREAKING

New tenpin bowling centre planned to open in Horsham

A new tenpin bowling centre is being planned to open in Horsham.
By Sarah Page
Published 20th Feb 2024, 11:36 GMT
Updated 20th Feb 2024, 16:26 GMT
Entertainments company Georgica is currently seeking an entertainments and alcohol licence for the centre on the edge of Horsham Park.

A previous bowling alley at The REC Rooms off Albion Way closed in 2021 after operating for 23 years with the then-owners declaring it ‘the end of an era.’

But now Horsham District Council has received an application to develop a ‘family entertainment centre with the prime emphasis on bowling’ – known as Tenpin –on the site.

A previous bowling alley at The REC Rooms on the edge of Horsham Park closed in 2021 after operating for 23 yearsA previous bowling alley at The REC Rooms on the edge of Horsham Park closed in 2021 after operating for 23 years
Georgica is seeking a license for showing films, indoor sporting events, live and recorded music and the sale of alcohol and ‘late night refreshments.’ Houdini escape room experiences could also be held, along with laser tag and karaoke.

The company says it is an experienced licensed operator of family entertainment centres with an emphasis on bowling across the country.

The REC Rooms have recently been advertised for lease by commercial property specialists Crickmay.

