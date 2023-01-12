Learn to paint animals like a pro at RSPB wildlife painting workshop in Pagham Harbour

Wildlife enthusiasts will get the chance to paint animals like a pro later this month, with a Royal Society for the Protection of Birds (RSPB) wildlife painting workshop taking place at Pagham Harbour.

Set for Saturday, January 28, the all-day workshop gives attendants an introduction to the basics of watercolour theory, practice and technique.

Although advice will be delivered in the context of wildlife painting, organisers claim the principles at play will apply in a range of other artistic contexts.

The workshop is intended for beginners and those returning to the hobby after time away. With quality paints and paper supplied, guests need only bring plenty of enthusiasm.

Tickets cost between £28 and £35, and can be purchased at events.rspb.org.uk

