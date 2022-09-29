Lewes businesses told to "be wary" of suspected fake £50 notes
Businesses in Lewes are being told to check banknotes carefully following reports of a couple using suspected fake £50 notes.
The Lewes Chamber of Commerce have said the male and female have been reported going round shops and trying to purchase items using old paper style notes.
Business are being asked by the chamber to be wary and check notes carefully before accepting.
They have also advised against businesses uploading CCTV shots of the couple to social media, as this could lead to a possible legal ramifications.