Peacehaven nursery "over the moon" with outstanding Ofsted inspection

Hopscotch Children’s Nursery was awarded the highest mark possible in all areas from an inspection which took place on August 30.

Managing Director Philip Ford said: “We are completely over the moon to have received this amazing accolade, especially when Outstanding awards are harder to come by now.

"It is thoroughly well deserved and the judgement really shows the dedication, commitment and passion of the wonderful staff team at our Hopscotch Peacehaven nursery, and also reflects their strength and resilience during Covid-times. I couldn’t be more proud of this achievement.”

The inspectors stated that children thrive at this ‘welcoming and nurturing setting’ – saying they were ‘happy, safe and secure’.

The report also said parents are delighted with the nursery and can find no faults, writing: “They are highly appreciative of the detailed and regular communication they have with staff.”

Inspectors found that children at the nursery are extremely confident at expressing their ideas and opinions and staff listen carefully to their views and use these when planning the nursery environment.’

Ofsted wrote: “Staff have an excellent understanding of what each child knows and needs to learn next.

"Children are exceptionally confident in discussing their prior experiences, demonstrating that excellent learning has taken place.

“The manager and her deputies are particularly reflective. They have a clear action plan in place to address identified needs of children.”