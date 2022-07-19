The leader of the council, Councillor James MacCleary, will now write to the Chancellor of the Exchequer to ask for a reduction in the rate of VAT to 17.5% from 20% – saving the average family £600.

The motion was proposed by Councillor Robert Banks, who described the current price rises and inflation as a ‘perfect storm’ for local residents.

The leader of the council, Councillor James MacCleary, will now write to the Chancellor of the Exchequer to ask for a reduction in the rate of VAT to 17.5% from 20% – saving the average family £600.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Councillor MacCleary will also ask for an immediate return of the £20 Universal Credit supplement and the reversal of cuts to Working Tax Credit.

Councillor Banks said: “This is without any doubt a perfect storm for so many of our residents and I’m calling on the government to do much more to help."

Councillor Banks said: “This is without any doubt a perfect storm for so many of our residents and I’m calling on the government to do much more to help.

“The motion that my fellow councillors supported includes a raft of sensible and timely measures that could avert severe hardship that is currently on course to hit millions of UK residents.”

Severe hardship is expected to hit millions of UK residents – after the Office for National Statistics announced that living standards dropped in May at a record rate after pay rises failed to keep pace with inflation.

Supermarket inflation is also expected to reach the highest level since at least 2008 in August after rising to almost 10% this month – meaning families face a £454 jump in annual grocery bills.

In May, energy regulator Ofgem chief executive Jonathan Brearley said a typical household would pay £2,800 a year for energy - an increase of £800 - from October.

To combat this, Councillor Banks also called for on an extension of free school meals, a £250 billion fund to enable the insulation of homes and more support for alternative energy sources, such as air source hear pumps.

HAVE YOU READ THIS?

Councillor Banks added: “The council will host a Cost-of-Living Emergency Summit, with stakeholders, including Citizens Advice, foodbanks, chambers of commerce, trade unions and local MPs, all invited to play their part in developing a Food and Fuel Action Plan.