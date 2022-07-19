Maria Caulfield, Health Minister and MP for the Lewes Consistency, has asked her constituents to fill in a short survey as the Tory leadership contest continues this week.

In her monthly newsletter, Ms Caulfield said: “The leadership contest continues this week with further votes on Monday. With the first TV debate now done I am keen to hear your views.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"With the final few votes on who should be our next Prime Minister, this week I am keen to hear your views on who you think would make the best PM and why.”

The four remaining Conservative Leader candidates (L-R) Penny Mordaunt, Liz Truss, Kemi Badenoch, Rishi Sunak, Conservative MP’s will cast their votes in their party’s leadership contest with the eventual winner expected to be announced on September 5,2022. (Photo by Getty Images)

Last night, former Chancellor Rishi Sunak topped the third MPs' vote for the next Tory leader and prime minister, with backbencher Tom Tugendhat eliminated.

Trade Minister Penny Mordaunt took second place, while Foreign Secretary Liz Truss was third and ex-Equalities Minister Kemi Badenoch was fourth.

The four remaining candidates go to another round of voting on Tuesday.

The field will be cut to two on Wednesday, with Conservative Party members then having the final say.

Ms Caulfield was recently appointed to a new role in Boris Johnson’s caretaker government – as the Minister of State for Health in the Department for Health and Social Care.

The new Tory leader and prime minister is due to be announced on September 5.

Ms Caulfield said: “At a time when the cost of living is continuing to rise because of inflation and we face the ongoing conflict in Ukraine it is important we choose the best possible person, so please do let me know what you think.”

Ms Caulfield was recently (July 8) appointed to a new role in Boris Johnson’s caretaker government – as the Minister of State for Health in the Department for Health and Social Care.

The promotion came after Mr Johnson’s announcement that he was stepping down as leader of the Conservative Party (July 7), following universal criticism of his handling of allegations against former deputy chief whip Chris Pincher.

HAVE YOU READ THIS?

The Prime Minister, despite stating he would not leave the job, faced increasing pressure to leave Number 10 from within his own cabinet and saw a slew of resignations from Government ministers and aids before making the announcement.

Ms Caulfield was one of the few cabinet members that did not resign from her position and has been criticised for backing Boris Johnson to remain as Prime Minister.

In Parliament last night, the Conservative MP for Lewes voted in favour of a motion of confidence in the Government.

James MacCleary, Liberal Democrat candidate for Lewes, accuses Ms Caulfield of “propping up a lying and law-breaking Prime Minister” and calls for new Government to deal with cost of living crisis.

Mr MacCleary said: “Maria Caulfield is completely out of touch with local people.

“People tell me they are sick and tired of a Conservative Government which has failed to help them with spiralling energy bills and left local NHS waiting lists reaching record levels.