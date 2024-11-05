A volunteer for Lewes District Citizens Advice (LDCA) is set to hike 5,500 metres to Everest Base Camp for the charity.

Sharmila Bayliss, 56, from Rottingdean, aims to raise £5,000 on JustGiving and people can help her hit the target at www.justgiving.com/page/sharmila-bayliss-1730126237775.

When asked about her training, Sharmila said she often takes part in Ultra Challenges and does ‘non-stop walks’.

She said: “This year I did a 100k non-stop walk. Last year I raised money for Martlets Hospice in Brighton. I did a 50k walk, then a 100k non-stop walk and then I went to the Sahara and did a marathon followed by a 50k.”

Sharmila said her ‘training’ for the Everest challenge is really just the continual process of doing these events.

She said: “I’m constantly walking all around Sussex and the Sussex Downs and in and along the seafront in Brighton and Seaford, and then I just go to the gym.”

But she said it could be tough to deal with the altitude on the Everest trek, as it is ‘impossible’ to prepare for.

Sharmila’s trek to the foot of the world’s highest peak will take place over 14 days in March next year.

She said: “I’m looking forward to seeing the benefits of all the money I’m hoping to raise within the local community. With regards to the challenge itself, I’ve never been to that part of the world (the Himalayas) and I’ve travelled extensively. So I’m really looking forward to getting involved in Sherpa culture and just being in a completely different environment.”

She is also looking forward to going ‘WiFi free’ while she takes in the stunning scenery of the natural world.

Sharmila explained that she has done previous events, including the Sahara one, with the Ultra Challenge company who organise everything. She said: “It’s really important to have a good organisation behind you.”

Sharmila started volunteering for LDCA two years ago. It is a small, local, independent charity and must raise all its income. It is also a paid member of the National Citizens Advice Association. In 2023, LDCA helped 1,800 clients with 6,423 different issues through the delivery of advice work during the cost-of-living crisis.

It provides both general and specialist advice across the Lewes district and support is open to all and delivered at offices in Newhaven, Seaford, Lewes, Peacehaven, in rural outreach locations and via the phone, and video conferencing.

Sharmila said she wants to stress that LDCA is a charity because many people assume it is government funded.

She said: “Certainly we get money from various councils, mainly Lewes District, but Sarah Archer our CEO has to bid for all that. It's not like it's just given to us.”

She said: “It’s really difficult to be a functioning charity without a massive financial deficit, and yet within our community everyone has heard of Citizens Advice.”

“We cover so may different things,” said Sharmila, adding that LDCA is not just about helping vulnerable people with Personal Independence Payment forms. She said: “It’s also just the average person whose bought a washing machine and it’s not working and they want to know about how to go about getting it fixed, or how to complain about a flight that’s been cancelled – pretty run-of-the-mill stuff.”