New developments to tackle the impact of climate change in Lewes have been planned across the the district over the next 12 months.

The projects include a renewal of play areas, new sports facilities, green initiatives that Lewes District Council hopes will increase biodiversity in the district, tackle the impact of climate change and help the council become carbon net zero by 2030.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The council believes the 'ambitious and far-reaching' community projects will also provide greater access to the countryside, create a new wetland and wildflower meadows and more tree planting and enhancements in local parks and gardens.

Left to right: Tim Bartlett and Ellen Miller from Lewes District Council, Councillor James MacCleary, Councillor Zoe Nicholson and Sam Buckland, Sussex Flow Initiative Project Officer at the Sussex Wildlife Trust during a visit to Hoath Wood in Newhaven to find out how leaky dams are helping to address flooding in the area.

Councillor Zoe Nicholson, Leader of Lewes District Council, said: "I am obviously delighted that the plans we are announcing today will make a difference in communities all over Lewes district.

“These are very tough time for many residents and as a council we will do all we can to help, that includes investing in our play areas and green spaces, which everyone can enjoy.”

Last week, councillors visited Hoath Wood to see how council officers are working with the Sussex Flow Initiative, a partnership including Sussex Wildlife Trust, to implement natural flood management measures such as leaky dams, to reduce the risks of flooding during prolonged periods of wet weather.

Councillor James MacCleary, Deputy Leader of Lewes District Council, added: “It was great to see how our officers and our partners are using natural resources in Hoath Wood to slow down the flow of water. Flooding has long been a problem for residents in this part of Newhaven and it’s brilliant to see action to address that while remaining in absolute harmony with the woodland environment.

“I am also very excited to see local play areas being upgraded across the district. As a dad with two young children, I know how important these facilities are to parents. It is these sorts of investments in our community’s future that make me proud of the work our Alliance has done since taking over the council in 2019.”

The council said it is also developing a website where residents can visit and see all the initiatives that will benefit local communities.

Councillor Chris Collier, Cabinet Member for Performance and People, said: “The Co-operative Alliance has the health and wellbeing of all communities in the district at the heart of everything we do.

“It is heartening and a source of great pride for me and all my colleagues to have funded a raft of projects that will bring so many different benefits and enhancements to the district.”