Lewes District Council pledges £30,000 for Ukraine support

The money will go towards projects, initiatives and activities that help refugees settle and adjust to their new homes.

Councillor Zoe Nicholson said: “It is almost impossible for people in the UK to really grasp the full extent of the unimaginable horror that Ukraine has been subject to since the Russian invasion.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“I consider it our duty to do what we can to help families fleeing this catastrophe, many torn apart by Putin’s brutal war, with brothers and fathers left behind to defend their country.”

Councillor Zoe Nicholson said: “It is almost impossible for people in the UK to really grasp the full extent of the unimaginable horror that Ukraine has been subject to since the Russian invasion."

The fund will be administered through 3VA, the voluntary action organisation for the three districts of Lewes, Wealden and Eastbourne in East Sussex.

Councillor Nicholson added: “3VA is a close working partner of the council and ideally placed to make sure all necessary support is given to local groups that can help people from Ukraine who are in most need."