Lewes driver fined for 'furiously' driving after and crashing into waste lorry

Motorists in Lewes have been told to ‘drive safely’ after a driver was fined hundreds of pounds after crashing into a waste lorry.

A Landport Estate resident was fined £660 after he drive his car into a council waste vehicle earlier this year, after his bin had not been taken during a collection.

A court heard the man furiously pursued the crew for 12 minutes, attempting to block the collection vehicle several times and overtaking on grass verges before the collision.

Councillor Julie Carr, Cabinet member for Recycling, Wate and Open Spaces at Lewes District Council, said: “This was completely reckless driving. Somebody could have been knocked over by this car and seriously injured, which is an appalling thought.

“Our waste crew members were also on the receiving end of a great deal of hostility, despite their politeness, something that nobody should be subjected to as they carry out their work. We have zero tolerance for this kind of vile behaviour.

“It is crucial that people drive safely in the vicinity of waste vehicles to prevent accidents and anyone who fails to take heed of this, while putting others at risk, could end up in court.”

As well as the £660 fine, the driver in this case was also ordered to pay £110 court costs, a £66 victim surcharge and his driving licence was endorsed with seven points.

The incident was reported to Operation Crackdown run by Sussex Police and Sussex Safer Roads Partnership.

