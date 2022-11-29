Two houses worth more than £400,000 in Lewes are set to be auctioned in December.

A three-bedroom house at 33 Caburn Crescent

A three-bedroom house at 33 Caburn Crescent and a three-bedroom bungalow on Station Road, North Chailey, is being sold by regional land and property firm Clive Emson Auctioneers.

The three-bedroom house has a guided price of £400-420,000 and is said to have ‘light and spacious accommodation’ over two floors.

Richard Payne, a senior auction appraiser and auctioneer with Clive Emson Auctioneers, said: “Built in the 1930s, the house has light and spacious accommodation over two floors. It needs some updating but has a gas heating system via radiators and double glazing throughout.

“There are attractive gardens to the front and rear, with a driveway providing a parking area, and is situated in an established residential location on the south side of the road, close to its junction with Highdown Road.

“Lewes town centre with its comprehensive shopping facilities and amenities, including mainline station, is just under a mile and a half to the east. There are excellent road links to Brighton, Eastbourne and all surrounding areas via the nearby A27/A26.”

The second property has a freehold guide price of £550,000-plus and sits on more than a third of an acre, with planning permission for two detached houses.

Richard said: “Detailed planning has been granted by Lewes District Council for demolition of the existing house and erection of two detached dwellings with four bedrooms each, subject to conditions.”

The two properties are among 139 lots listed across southern England by Clive Emson Auctioneers being sold at the firm’s eighth auction of the year.

